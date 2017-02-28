Granger discusses the state of the movie business

“There’s a mistake! Moonlight, you won Best Picture.” And so, red faced, the 89th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscar awards show sputtered to a close on Sunday.

Entertainment critic Susan Granger made the same mistake during her annual Oscar prediction visits last week, first to Y’s Men, then Westport Sunrise Rotary. She, too, picked La La Land as Best Picture, calling it “the favorite for Best Picture, no question, and my favorite of the year.”

But she hedged. “After Donald Trump’s election, the atmosphere has grown more charged and partisan. So will voters choose a light, escapist romp in serious times,” or the heavier Moonlight?

Responding to a question, Granger said there were 336 Oscar eligible films. Asked how many has she seen? “Most.”

Last year’s #oscarssowhite protest changed the tenor of this year’s voting. Twenty people of color were nominated, including seven actors. More significantly, Bradford Young an African-American cinematographer (Arrival), and Joi McMillon, the first African-American woman editor (Moonlight).

But before offering predictions, Granger talked about the state of the movie business.

“The industry is under assault on all sides.”

The box office is changing, with 70 percent coming from abroad, “Studios have to make action films and comic book thrillers that can easily be translated into Mandarin.”

She called Silicon Valley “the biggest threat to Hollywood” — HBO, Showtime, Amazon and Netflix make more stimulating product at less cost. And Netflix now spends $6 billion a year on original content. Amazon isn’t far behind, and Apple, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat are all experimenting with their own original content.

And they are offering rich deals to tie up “A List” actors. Robert De Niro will earn $750,000 per episode for each of 20 episodes of an upcoming Amazon series.

Yet actors may be an endangered species. “In five years graphics may be so advanced that they’ll be indistinguishable from reality.” One example: Carrie Fisher had a cameo near the end of Star Wars Rogue One. “The CGI enhanced Carrie hadn’t aged a day since 1977.”

Most endangered are our local movie theaters. We want the movies to come to us, and we want them on demand. And while theaters retain an exclusivity period, this has brought on massive theft — in 2015, the industry suffered over half a billion illegal downloads.

“So it’s only a matter of time — a couple of years — until first run movies are streamed on social media.”

While she hesitated to predict the future of theaters, Granger did say that movie going remains a “communal experience.” In wealthier areas she foresees luxurious seating, table service and liquor, with patrons paying $20 or $25. But in most markets multiplexes will continue because they offer the variety even as revenues decline. “It is popcorn sales that supports them.”

Talking to the movies themselves, she said “Years ago movies presented the US and its values to the world. Today they’re more into selling brands and products.” Then she pointed out exceptions, including Hidden Figures, a story about three African-American women in the first days of NASA, became the vehicle for showing how systematic racism was cracked in order to get John Glenn to the Moon.

Significantly, this, Fences and Loving are also statements about social injustice, all were released during the last years of Barack Obama’s presidency, and all “dig a bit deeper into the past to show movie goers new details, particularly about African-American women.”

The envelope, please.

After La La Land for Best Picture, she correctly called Emma Stone as Best Actress, and favored Denzel Washington for Best Actor after he took the Screen Actor’s Guild award — her miss, as Casey Affleck won for Manchester By The Sea. She picked Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actress for Fences, though “this was ridiculous because she starred in Fences.” But the studios make the final category choices, so she was slotted to avoid Emma Stone and Isabelle Huppert (Elle). And she predicted Mahershala Ali, the first Muslim nominee, would win Best Supporting Actor.