Support for parents of children with challenging behavior

By Weston Forum on February 27, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) support group is for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues.

The meetings are free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

Meetings are a place to speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently. Parents come from Redding, Weston, Westport, Wilton, and towns in the surrounding area.

The next meetings are Mondays, Feb. 27 and March 27, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the G&B Cultural Center in Wilton.

For more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or visit namisouthwestct.com

