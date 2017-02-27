The Weston Forum

Weston PEO conducts food drive

By Weston Forum on February 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

PEO conducts food drive for the Weston Food Pantry.

PEO conducts food drive for the Weston Food Pantry.

Chapter P of PEO, the Philanthropic Educational Organization, collected non-perishable items for the Weston Food Pantry as part of ongoing community service.

Pictured, from left, are PEO members Betsy Ready, MaryAnn Freeman and Shirley Schneider.

Related posts:

  1. Weston’s food pantry needs volunteers
  2. Pickup service offered this Saturday for Weston Food Pantry
  3. Ray Rauth of Weston walks across Connecticut
  4. Weston first selectman’s request for leave tabled again

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Indoor track: Two earn silver medals Next Post Support for parents of children with challenging behavior
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress