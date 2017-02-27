Weston PEO conducts food drive

Chapter P of PEO, the Philanthropic Educational Organization, collected non-perishable items for the Weston Food Pantry as part of ongoing community service.
Pictured, from left, are PEO members Betsy Ready, MaryAnn Freeman and Shirley Schneider.
