Editorial: Angel

Everyone knows someone: a child, spouse, friend, coworker, or neighbor who has been harmed by the prescription painkiller epidemic.

Addiction shatters lives and families. And the public perception of drug users as bad, reckless, irresponsible people means individuals with substance use disorders are less likely to come forward and seek help.

They know they could lose their friends and family, their job, or even go to jail if they open up about their drug use. They withdraw and hide a dangerous secret.

So kudos to Weston police Sgt. Matt Brodacki. While assuming the responsibility of running the Weston Police Department as sergeant-in-charge, he is also exploring the possibility of bringing the Angel program, a unique approach to drug addiction, to Weston.

The Angel program started a couple years ago in Gloucester, Mass. In an effort to tackle the opioid epidemic, Gloucester’s police chief initiated a novel program designed to provide addicts with treatment rather than a jail sentence.

His goal was to help break the cycle of abuse, crime, and incarceration that often accompanies drug use.

Under the Angel program, the Gloucester Police Department allows opioid drug users to turn in their illegal drugs; then, instead of arresting the individuals on possession charges, the department assigns an “angel” who helps users find and enter into treatment.

In the past year, as opioid deaths have continued to rise, the Angel program in Gloucester has taken in 400 individuals while inspiring police departments across the country to adopt similar programs. The New England Journal of Medicine took note of the program and has reported on it.

It’s too soon to say whether the Angel program will make its way to Weston. There is a lot of research to do and discussions to be had.

But Sgt. Brodacki deserves praise for exploring this possibility. It’s a positive sign when law enforcement reaches out to help individuals with substance use problems in a non-criminal manner. The message becomes one of care and compassion. Something truly divine.