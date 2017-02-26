About Town: ATBM

It is early to be discussing this year’s Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM), which is set for April 19.

But I thought I would share with everyone what is on my mind. Last year at the ATBM, I approached the microphone and proposed a cut to the school budget corresponding to the maximum possible reduction in education funding from the state of Connecticut that was anticipated, amounting to approximately $850,000.

The motion received a second. My intent was to stimulate open discussion of the issue. How likely was that motion for a potential reduction to become a reality? It seemed to me at the time that the governor wanted to “zero out” the state’s commitment to educating students in Weston.

After spirited discussion, my motion was rejected, by voice vote.

We seem likely to face an even worse prospect at ATBM 2017. This year the governor is proposing to do everything promised last year, plus things that are a good deal more draconian.

How to respond? Do we descend upon the state legislature and demand they stop the governor in his tracks? Or do we simply resolve to continue our tradition of commitment to the children of Weston?

I am planning to fight any cut to the FY 2018 school budget.

Fairness

We live here in Weston, in the woods, young and old together. We have re-established a Sustainability Committee to support the environment. We have a Conservation Commission helping to protect that environment. Our Strategic Planning Committee and Planning and Zoning Commission plan for our future.

I think all of these subjects are related. They are part of “The Weston Way.”

How do Westonites feel about sharing our hard-earned wealth with the rest of the state? Will anyone ask us?

Political protests and mistrust of those who are elected to lead seem to be spreading like an infection, like the flu. Even to the point of being evident in some of the statements made by townsfolk at the League of Women Voters of Weston’s recent “Speak Up” event.

Bills are coming due in Hartford. One being the bill to fund teacher retirement. There was a dramatic graphic in the news recently, showing how the funding of teacher retirement until 2032 will be escalating as a share of the state budget — unless something is done.

In his budget address a few weeks ago, the governor cried fairness. Although taking from suburban or rural school districts and giving to poor cities appears to be his idea of being “fair.”

The next week, we found out the rest of the story from the secretary of the Office of Policy and Management. There is nothing that would prevent a district receiving education funding from elsewhere from spending it on something other than education.

