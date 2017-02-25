The Weston Forum

In Weston: Historian discusses WWII Japan

Local historian Art Gottlieb will present a program called “The War with Japan Is Over” on Wednesday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library.

Gottlieb’s focus will be on the war in the Pacific and America’s development of the atomic bombs that were used against Japan, ultimately bringing the empire to surrender and end the war.

Gottlieb is a local historian on subjects of political and military history.

He was formerly a curator of naval history and technical director of exhibits at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City, where he worked extensively to create displays that accurately illustrate the history of 20th-Century warfare.

The lecture, part of the Memories of World War II series, is free and open to the public. For more information, go to westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Memories of World War II commemorates the 75th anniversary of the involvement of the United States in World War II, with an emphasis on the stories of the 155 men and women of Weston who served in the Second World War.

More than 70 individuals have contributed stories, memorabilia, photographs, armaments, and medals for the exhibit.

The Weston Historical Society’s Memories of World War II exhibit is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through April 1 at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road, or by appointment.

For more information, or to arrange a private tour, call Executive Director Susan Gunn Bromley at 203-226-804 or email [email protected].

