The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Pomperaug 82, Weston 50

By Weston Forum on February 24, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Despite staying within striking distance of its opponent late in the first half , the Weston High boys basketball team lost 82-50 to host Pomperaug in the South-West Conference quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 24.

Weston, the sixth seed, fell behind 21-6 after one quarter but cut it to 31-21 at the halftime helped in part by third-seeded Pomperaug’s struggle from the foul line as it missed six of seven shots.

Propelled by four successful three-point shots, the Panthers shifted gears offensively in the third quarter, leading by as many as 19 before pulling out of reach for good.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 14 points, including a three-pointer. Nik Parker (pictured) scored 13.

Christian Watanabe scored 11 with one three-pointer. Zach Clevenger (one three-pointer) and Josh Davidoff each scored five.

Jack McStocker had two.

Josh McGettigan led Pomperaug with 22 points.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Pomperaug 73, Weston 55
  2. Long reach
  3. Baseball: Panthers edge Trojans in quarterfinals
  4. Boys tennis: League title is sixth straight

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Dunsby supports union steward reform bill
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress