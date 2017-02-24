Despite staying within striking distance of its opponent late in the first half , the Weston High boys basketball team lost 82-50 to host Pomperaug in the South-West Conference quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 24.

Weston, the sixth seed, fell behind 21-6 after one quarter but cut it to 31-21 at the halftime helped in part by third-seeded Pomperaug’s struggle from the foul line as it missed six of seven shots.

Propelled by four successful three-point shots, the Panthers shifted gears offensively in the third quarter, leading by as many as 19 before pulling out of reach for good.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 14 points, including a three-pointer. Nik Parker (pictured) scored 13.

Christian Watanabe scored 11 with one three-pointer. Zach Clevenger (one three-pointer) and Josh Davidoff each scored five.

Jack McStocker had two.

Josh McGettigan led Pomperaug with 22 points.