Weston police station renovation plan gets the nod

Consensus has been reached about the police station renovation plan.

Relevant stakeholders, including representatives from the police department, fire department, Emergency Medical Service, communications center and Board of Selectmen, are ready to move forward with the next steps in the building process.

At a Building Committee meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, all groups agreed they liked the plan that was presented and would be comfortable moving forward to get an official cost estimate for the project.

Architect Brian Humes presented the latest proposed floor plan to the group. Dated Feb. 7, the plan had a variety of differences from previous iterations, including a design approved by the Police Commission at its January meeting.

“When we started this process, our first concern was public safety with two major issues,” said Allen Swerdlowe, chairman of the Building Committee. “One was how the public enters the building and two was how emergency vehicles egress from the building.”

Building Committee members were concerned about having emergency vehicles exit from the the east side of the police station. That side of the building, which is across from the public library, has considerably more public foot traffic than the other side of the building.

In the new plan presented by Humes, the public entrance to the building will be on the fire department side of the building. Egress from emergency vehicles will also be on the fire department side, not the library side.

New plan

There are 6,818 additional square feet being added to the north end of the current police station and the east side. Construction on the east side will take place in the area between the current police station public entrance and the Weston Town Hall Commission Room.

Construction on the north end will expand the dispatch, or communications, center, and allow for three dispatch consoles instead of the current two. The dispatch center would also connect directly to the fire department.

Weston fire Chief John Pokorny and Communications Center Director John Ojarovsky expressed support for the location of the dispatch center in this plan.

The new plan also calls for one sally port — a small police car entrance — for officers to bring people in custody directly into the station without stepping outside. Previous iterations of the plan had two.

Instead of an additional sally port, the lobby of the police station has been expanded to include a public interview space, public bathroom, and more space to walk.

Humes explained that a 1,740-square-foot outbuilding could be built adjacent to the police station in lieu of a second sally port.

The outbuilding would have no physical connection to the police station and would house four police cars. It would be located next to town hall on the grassy area outside the meeting room on the fire department side of the building.

Jeff Sandler, vice president of Weston EMS, asked about possibly adding a second floor to the outbuilding as a space for EMS.

Humes said adding a second floor would cost around $500,000. Sandler said EMS was willing to absorb those costs through funds it has accumulated privately.

“We’re really delighted that we’ve been included in this potential campus,” said Sandler. “I think the camaraderie involved in police, fire and EMS being on one campus can’t be overstated. It would be impractical for us to be anywhere else.”

Also in the plan, the police department and communications center will have one 24-hour-a-day entrance. The public entry will lead to a window at the dispatch center and a window to the records department so people entering are always met with an actual person no matter the time of day.

There are three sergeants offices located on the basement floor of the renovation. There are also a break room, a kitchen, an armory, a locker room, and two holding cells, as well as booking, prisoner processing, evidence storage, evidence receiving, evidence processing, and records department spaces in the basement.

The first floor of the police department will include a regional crime lab, detective’s office, chief’s office, training room, conference room, and more evidence storage.

Cost

While no official cost estimate has been set for the renovation project, Humes said the plan he presented would likely cost around $5.1 million, more than $1 million more than a plan he presented in May 2016.

Without the outbuilding, Humes said, the cost of the project would be around $4.65 million.

The estimate was based on cost per square foot and doesn’t include “soft costs” and other variable costs the project could incur.

Humes said the soft costs usually amount to about 20% of the total project costs.

“I’m concerned about whether we can sell this to the community,” said Police Commissioner Dawn Egan. “That $4-million price tag was palatable, but I’m concerned about the $5.1-million price tag. We have to do our job and sell this.”

Bob Machson, a member of the public, said he believes most taxpayers take at face value “what the folks in fire and police say is needed.” But he isn’t sure that relevant stakeholders have done a good enough job convincing the town this project is needed.

“I’m not sure there is a single sentence that sums up exactly why this needs to be done,” said Machson. “I’m fine with trusting these folks, but it’s going to be a very tough sell.”

The Building Committee recommended that the Board of Selectmen get an official cost estimate for the project, which would cost around $5,000.

“Up until now, we haven’t had the right plan for a variety of reasons,” said Selectman Chris Spaulding. “If this is the right plan, we should go forward, price it out and then we should start looking at how and when we can start paying for this.”

First Selectman Nina Daniel agreed and said the plan should be officially priced out.

“We should get to the point where we have absolute figures in our hand and an agreed-upon plan,” said Daniel. “Even if we don’t do it immediately, we’re not going around in circles anymore. Let’s go past the current threshold.”