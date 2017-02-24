Giving Day can help restore Coley House in Weston

The Weston Historical Society will participate in the 2017 Fairfield County Giving Day on March 9 to raise funds to restore the Coley Farm House.

Giving Day is 24 hours to “give where you live” that takes place throughout the county and involves more than 300 local not-for-profit organizations. Donors are invited to give $10 or more to participating charities. There are chances for those charities to win additional cash prizes based on number of donations, amount of donations and other categories.

The 176-year-old Coley Farm House, at 104 Weston Road, is an example of the Greek Revival style of architecture that flourished across America from 1825 to 1850. Five consecutive generations of Coleys lived there, including Cleora Coley, who bequeathed the house and property to the Historical Society in 1981.

Last year, receipts from Fairfield County Giving Day helped the Historical Society replace the aging Coley House roof. This year, funds are earmarked for a larger campaign that will include structural and architectural repairs and improvements to the building.

Your generosity on March 9, can help preserve this important Weston landmark and its treasured contents for future generations of Weston residents to study and enjoy.

Fairfield County Giving Day 2017 is presented by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. The foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community.

The Weston Historical Society, established in 1961, is located on a 3.7-acre site of a former working farm with roots going back to the 19th Century. For more information, or to arrange a private tour, call executive director Susan Gunn Bromley at 203-226-1804, email [email protected], or visit westonhistoricalsociety.org. The Historical Society is sponsored in part by Fairfield County Bank, Cohen and Wolf PC, and KMB Partners at Coldwell Banker.