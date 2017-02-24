League: Is America a republic or a democracy?

The League of Women Voters of Weston will host a forum titled America: A Republic? A Democracy? at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, in the Weston Public Library Community Room. The forum, presented by popular historian Mark Albertson, is open to the public.

The program will shed light on the origins and character of our unique American experiment as expressed in our founding documents, particularly as it relates to the difference between a republic and a democracy. What were the concerns and motivations of some of the founding fathers that led to creation of a republic and what are some of the issues that have led many to view the experiment as vulnerable? These questions and more will be explored during the afternoon program.

Albertson lectures on a wide range of historical subjects, from American and European history to a four-part series on jihad, and discusses topics surrounding current events as well at the Lifetime Learners Institute, the Darien Public Library, the Weston Senior Activities Center, and other venues throughout the area. He is the historical research editor for Army Aviation magazine and the author of several books. He also teaches history at the Norwalk Community College Extended Studies Program.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization focused on the vital role a well-informed and engaged citizenry plays in a healthy democracy. For more information, visit lwvweston.org or call Helen de Keijzer at 203-226-7830.