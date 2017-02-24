Actor James Naughton speaks to Weston Kiwanis Club

From Broadway and regional theater to television and films, James Naughton has won critical acclaim in drama, comedy and musicals. As a Westonite, he cares about wildlife and preservation.

Naughton will be speaking at the Weston Kiwanis Club breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Norfield Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road.

No stranger to the stage, Naughton has won two Tony Awards as Best Actor in a Musical, for Chicago and City of Angels; the latter also earned him a Drama Desk Award.

On Broadway, Naughton directed Arthur Miller’s Tony-nominated production of The Price and Paul Newman in Thornton Wilder’s Our Town.

Naughton’s television credits include roles in Who’s the Boss, Ally McBeal, Damages, and Gossip Girl.