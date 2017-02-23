Matt Brodacki leads Weston police until new chief is hired

With the retirement of Weston police Chief John Troxell officially effective in two days, the Weston Police Department needed somebody to take the department’s reins until a new chief is hired.

Enter Sgt. Matthew Brodacki, a 17-year department veteran who has taken over as sergeant-in-charge until Troxell’s replacement is hired later in the year.

“It’s been a hectic first few days as sergeant-in-charge,” said Brodacki. “I mostly deal with technology in the department, but the chief deals with a lot of strategic planning, so there are some things to learn.”

Police Commission Chairman Bill Brady said the commission is working hard to make the transition to a new chief as smooth as possible.

“Hopefully, we can streamline this hiring process,” said Brady. “We plan on taking three to four weeks to get applications and we’ll decide which of those fit the town best.”

Brady said the commission anticipates interviewing two to five applicants for the position, but he isn’t worried about the state of the department in the interim.

“Sgt. Brodacki is in charge until a new chief is hired,” said Brady. “He is well-qualified to handle that — I know we’ll be in good hands.”

Brodacki said he expects to be sergeant-in-charge for a few months until the police commission hires a new chief.

Mandates

Even though the position is only temporary, Brodacki said he has ideas for how to improve the department in the coming months.

On the heels of an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) report that said Weston makes it “unnecessarily difficult” for citizens to report police misconduct, Brodacki said he plans to look at other state mandates that affect the police department and work to work on those that have not yet been implemented.

The ACLU report was released as a follow-up investigation to Connecticut General Statute 7-294bb, “An Act Concerning Complaints that Allege Misconduct by Law Enforcement Agency Personnel.”

The law requires police departments to have both a police misconduct complaint policy and a police misconduct complaint form easily available to the public in person and online.

Weston failed the law, according to ACLU, because its police department didn’t have a complaint policy or form for citizens to report police misconduct readily available, online or in person.

The day after the ACLU’s report was made public, the Weston Police Department put copies of complaint forms in the lobby of the police station, town hall, and the communications center. A complaint form was also posted on the department’s website, westonpolice.com. State law requires that the complaint form be available online and at town hall or a municipal building other than the police department.

Brodacki was instrumental in making sure the department adhered to that state law after the ACLU’s report was released, and he is going to look deeper to see what else Weston can do to better comply with state statutes.

“We’re such a small department, so we’ve always struggled with that,” said Brodacki. “I’m going to spend a lot of time making sure we’re up to date.”

Angel program

Brodacki said he would love to implement a version of the “Angel program,” which was started by the Gloucester, Mass., police department to ensure that people who contact the police to report an overdose don’t get arrested for having drugs.

The Angel program allows for people with drugs to come to the police station and ask for professional help. They aren’t arrested for having drugs but are given medical treatment.

According to Brodacki, bringing the the Angel program to Weston is still in the planning stages and doesn’t have a written policy yet. He said he hopes to have a version of the program before a new chief is hired.

“There is a heroin epidemic across the region,” said Brodacki. “There are instances of people literally dying because they are scared of getting arrested and don’t call for help.”

Brodacki is working with School Resource Officer Joe Mogollon and Police Commissioner Dawn Egan to set up a focus group to check the pulse of the town on this issue.

“I think lives are more important than making an arrest,” said Brodacki. “People in town may be divided on that thinking, but having a conservative mind-set in this situation might result with people dying.”

Brodacki said he believes it’s necessary to “triage help before enforcement” when it comes to drug overdoses.

“The public has a buy-in but I feel confident the community would support this,” he said. “We want to protect everyone in town. We aren’t saying that we would become a valet service for drug users, but if someone is dying, we want to be able to clearly define how we handle the situation.”

In addition, Brodacki said he hopes to use his time in charge to help the town’s police department become more integrated with technology.

“We live in a digital age and there are so many new ways to communicate,” said Brodacki. “You can go from a small town to having national attention in a matter of minutes, I want the department to be able to handle that.”