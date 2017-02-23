Going into the South-West Conference quarterfinals, the Weston High girls basketball team figured that scoring 45 points would put it in a good position for victory.

The Trojans, who have consistently held the competition to less than 40 points during the regular season, also did so when they visited Newtown on Friday, Feb. 17. However, the Trojans would also encounter some tough defense, coming up short in a 39-28 loss to exit the playoffs.

“We struggled offensively,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen, whose team was seeded third. “They played excellent D. We couldn’t get through it.”

Although Weston got on the board first with a three-pointer by Grace Toner, it was held scoreless for the rest of the first quarter. The Nighthawks’ press defense caused a number of turnovers and they put nine straight points on the board.

The lead grew to as many as 10 when Allie Kelleher hit a three-pointer early in the next frame, but the Trojans then battled back with eight straight points by Katie Orefice and Claire DiMarco to cut it to 13-12 at halftime.

“There were a couple of times we could’ve given up,” said Rosen. “We didn’t. We battled back at the end of the second quarter very well.”

When play resumed, the lead changed hands several times in the third frame. Consecutive three-pointers by Toner and Orefice put the Trojans up by as many as four (21-17) with about three minutes left in the period. But with Newtown countering with an eight-point run of its own, Weston trailed 25-21.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Cyleigh Wilson increased the lead to 32-23 with 3:20 left in the game. As time grew short, Weston was forced to foul to slow down the pace, but the Nighthawks hit several free throws to keep their lead safe.

Orefice led Weston with 10 points, including two three-pointers. Toner sank eight with two three-pointers and DiMarco scored six. Georgia Burkard sank four.

Rylee Mulligan and Wilson both led Newtown with 10 points apiece.

Weston’s spot in the playoffs was not secure until it visited Brookfield in the last game of the regular season three days earlier. Both teams were actually battling for a spot, but in the end the Trojans followed their game plan in a 46-32 win.

Part of Weston’s strategy was to keep the ball away Brookfield’s Jenna Joshi and Kaitlyn Farias, who are both good shooters, according to Rosen. The plan worked, as they were each held to fewer than 10 points apiece.

“We knew we wanted to take them away and put the ball on the floor and make their other kids take shots, and we did it,” he said.

Three Weston players scored in double digits in a balanced offensive effort. Orefice led with 16, while Burkard and Toner each sank 13, the latter also getting one three-pointer.

Jen Welsh and Kate Joyce each scored two.

Weston takes part in the state Class M tournament starting next week.