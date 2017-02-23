As the regular season winds down, a few scenarios await the Weston High boys basketball team in the South-West Conference playoffs.

If the Trojans win their final regular-season game, coupled with a loss by another opponent, they will secure a home game in the quarterfinals. In any case, they are assured a spot in the eight-team tournament.

Victories in their last three games put the Trojans in position to get a higher seeding. Hosting Brookfield last Tuesday, Feb. 14, they needed a win to secure a spot and came through with a 75-59 victory.

“We’ve really taken our game up another level,” said Weston head coach Sam Moser. “We’ve got great play from our bench and up and down the lineup, especially defensively.”

Weston trailed by just a point after the first quarter (14-13) last Tuesday but doubled its scoring output for the next frame to go up 39-31 at halftime. It also outscored the competition in each of the following quarters to seal the win.

The Trojans also made use of some accurate foul shooting, sinking 21 of 27 attempts.

Zach Clevenger led Weston with 19 points, including two three-pointers. Chris Hover scored 13 with one three-pointer.

Also scoring in double digits, Christian Watanabe had 10. Nik Parker scored nine.

Hamilton Forsythe netted eight and Andrew Folger scored seven with one three-pointer. Jason Lawrence and Josh Davidoff scored five and four, respectively.

Having earned a spot in the playoffs, the Trojans then switched their focus to getting a good seeding when they hosted Masuk three days later. They took charge early in a 74-44 win.

The Trojans had a strong start on both ends of the court, taking a 22-8 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back.

Masuk fared better for the remainder of the half but still trailed 35-24.

Forsythe led Weston with 20 points, including one three-pointer. Clevenger also scored in double digits with 10 and two three-pointers.

Watanabe (three three-pointers), Parker and Hover all netted nine points apiece. Folger scored five with one three-pointer.

Rob Waltzman scored four and Jack McStocker had three. Aiden Mettel and Josh Davidoff netted three apiece.

Kyle Orie led Masuk with 16 points.

Snow had pushed Weston’s game at Kolbe Cathedral to Saturday, Feb. 18. The Trojans still had enough energy left over from the previous day for a 66-58 win at the Shehan Center in Bridgeport.

Weston held a slim 18-17 lead after one quarter but was outscored for the rest of the half, trailing by five (36-31). It managed to keep pace in the third quarter and turned up its level of play in the last frame, outscoring the hosts by a better than 2-1 margin.

Forsythe led Weston with 24 points, including a three-pointer. He also pulled down seven rebounds.

Clevenger scored 15 with a three-pointer and Watanabe sank 12 with a three-pointer as well.

Parker scored eight and led in rebounds with eight while Hover scored four with six rebounds. Folger sank one three-pointer.

“We really shared the basketball at a high level,” said Moser. “We took care of business Saturday.”

Now 13-6 overall and 8-4 in the SWC, Weston plays Friday against an opponent and at a site to be determined.