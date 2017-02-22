The Weston Forum

News Alert: Coyote attacks dog in Weston, residents urged to use caution

By Patricia Gay on February 22, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Coyote spotted in Weston. —Carrie Schottmuller photo

Coyote spotted in Weston in 2014. —Carrie Schottmuller photo

Tuesday night was a busy one for Weston Animal Control. The department received a number of calls from residents about coyotes running through their yards, and a small dog was seriously injured during an attack.

Animal Control Officer Mark Harper said he got three calls last night from residents who said packs of coyotes were “rampaging” and howling through their neighborhoods. The calls came from the Lords Highway Extension and Singing Oaks Drive areas. Harper said coyotes were spotted in both front and back yards.

In addition, a small dog was attacked last night by a coyote at a residence on Old Orchard Drive. The dog was in its own yard which was protected by an electric fence, Harper said. However, the fence does not prevent uncollared animals from getting in, and a coyote attacked the dog in the neck and head.

The Forum previously reported that coyotes are on the prowl throughout Weston.

Harper said he is working on the coyote problem. Meanwhile, he advises residents to be “on the alert”  for coyotes.

He said cats and small dogs should be kept in fenced-in areas or leashed when they are outside.

He asks anyone who sees a coyote or a group of them in Weston to call Animal Control at 203-222-2642.

Related posts:

  1. Snakes and fisher cats are on the prowl in Weston
  2. News Alert: Agencies help with bird and snake rescue in Weston
  3. Coyotes are on the prowl
  4. Do you know me?

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Murphy calls for investigation after deaths at Connecticut sober houses
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress