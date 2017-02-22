John Morris joins board of United Way of Coastal Fairfield County

Merle Berke-Schlessel, President & CEO of United Way of Coastal Fairfield County announces the addition of former Weston and currently Trumbull resident John T. Morris to the Board of Directors for the remainder of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

“We are fortunate to welcome Mr. Morris to our board of directors,” said Berke-Schlessel. “We know that his expertise and leadership in the field of finance and banking will be a tremendous asset to our organization.

Morris spent over 40 years in executive management, advancing his career to vice president while working at Citibank in New York City and then as senior vice president at Bank Julius Bear. He then joined Drexel Burnham Lambert and MBIA Corp. in Armonk, New York from where he retired in 2005.

Morris and wife Laurie, have both been long time volunteers and committed supporters of United Way both in the Northeast and in Florida. Laurie Morris served on the board of the Westport-Weston United Way for more than 10 years before the organization merged with the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County and John Morris has previously served on the board for the United Way of St. Lucie County (Florida) where he and his wife served as Campaign Champions.