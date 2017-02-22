Comedy Night 2017 comes to Norwalk

Comedy Night 2017 will take place at Congregation Beth El in Norwalk on Saturday, March 4, and will feature two headliner comedians — Mick Thomas and Steven Scott. The event will start at 7:30 p.m.

Opening act Mick Thomas was born and raised in Wexford, Ireland, but began his stand-up career after moving to New York. Today, Thomas entertains regularly in Manhattan, and is swiftly becoming one of the most sought-after acts in clubs and casinos up and down the East Coast.

Headliner Steven Scott is a comedian, actor and skilled emcee who combines observations of everyday life with vocal talents that range from an array of characters, voices and celebrity imitations to musical instruments.

He has traveled to all seven continents, performing at comedy clubs, conventions, colleges, festivals and roasts, military bases, cruises, and major stages from Broadway to the Las Vegas Strip.

Comedy Night 2017 is a BYOB event followed by coffee and dessert. The cost is $40 per person, which includes setups and snacks. Groups of eight to 10 people may reserve a table.

Seating is limited and last year’s event was sold out. For reservations and further information, call Congregation Beth El at 203-838-2710 or email [email protected]

