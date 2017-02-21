Weston Police Commission discusses SRO, rumble strips

Weston Schools Superintendent William McKersie and Weston High School Principal Lisa Deorio attended the regularly scheduled Police Commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to discuss the performance of School Resource Officer (SRO) Joe Mogollon.

Mogollon was named as SRO in July and has been on the job since August. He is the first police officer assigned to the schools in Weston.

“The choice of Officer Mogollon was superb,” said McKersie. “He understands the goals of not only a law enforcement officer but also an educator.”

McKersie, who worked with an SRO when he was superintendent in Greenwich, said Mogollon is rapidly building relationships with students and staff, which is the “key” to being a successful SRO.

“He is so accessible to staff and students and so willing to help out,” said Deorio. “He is committed to working with the students and is so receptive to new ideas.”

Mogollon, who was also at the meeting, said he has been working toward achieving a variety of goals for the first year of the SRO position.

“The first was to get to know everyone,” he said. “I look at the yearbook and try to memorize all the faces. A lot of the kids get surprised that I know their names.”

Mogollon said the second goal was figuring out how to make the position completely successful. To accomplish this, he said, he has worked on building relationships with students and staff.

“I go to faculty meetings and talk to teachers,” he said. “I speak with Lisa weekly about things I can be doing so I am doing my job better.”

Lastly, Mogollon said, he was working toward figuring out the right curriculum for the education portion of his job.

Mogollon said he has currently been focusing on the dangers of drugs and substance abuse.

“In 2015 there were about 415 opioid overdoses in the state of Connecticut and in 2016 there were about 900,” said Mogollon. “I’m trying to start a conversation about that throughout the schools. I want students to know I can help them if they need the help.”

Police Commission Chairman Bill Brady asked if the schools see the need for an additional SRO because Mogollon spends most of his time at the high school.

Neither administrator answered with certainty, but Deorio did say she wishes Mogollon spent all of his time in the high school.

“We’d really like him to just be at the high school,” she said. “I know it’s selfish of me to say that, but he’s a very valuable resource for us.”

Rumble strips

At the January Police Commission meeting, Sgt. Matthew Brodacki and Town Engineer John Conte spoke about installing center-line rumble strips on certain roads in town through a state grant.

Rumble strips are often installed to prevent cars from drifting out of their lane. When a car drives over one it causes the car to vibrate and creates a loud noise. This alerts drivers they aren’t staying in their lane.

Brady gave an update to the commission on Feb. 7 and said two streets that are under consideration for rumble strips are White Birch Road and Kellogg Hill Road.

According to Brady, the commission will make a decision on whether to pursue the grant at the commission’s March meeting. The grant is awarded by the state at the end of March. Approval from the commission doesn’t guarantee Weston will receive the grant.

To get the grant, the roads have to have been paved within the last five years. Longer town roads such as Lyons Plain Road aren’t currently eligible if they haven’t been paved within that time.

“We could put rumble strips on whatever road we want if we paid for it,” said Brodacki. “But I figured it would be best if we could use free money if possible.”