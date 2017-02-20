The final home meet of the season was a good send-off for a few members of the Weston High boy swimming and diving team.

Hosting Bethel on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Trojans recognized their senior members, who were competing in their last high school home meet. They then got down to business in a 91-79 win.

The meet opened with the 200-yard medley relay, where Weston claimed first through third places. The winning team featured Nathan Katz, Josh Franco, Stefan Garbee and David Gelfand finishing in 1:51.52. Sam Stewart, Charlie Palsho, Mitchell Levi and James Matik came in at 1:53.07. Charlie Gosnell, Brandon Berger, Mateus Babinski, and Tyler Randall formed the third place team, finishing in 1:54.22.

The individual events began with the 200 free, in which Weston took second and fourth, courtesy of Oscar Petersen in 1:54.47 and Teague Chamberlin in 2:00.53.

The Trojans swept the 200-individual medley, taking the top three spots. Stewart (2:15.97), Gelfand (2:19.97), and Sydney Louit (2:26.34) finished in order.

In the 50 free, the Trojans again took first through third places. Garbee won the event with a time of 24.37, and right behind him was Babinski in 24.85. Randall took third in 25.50.

Weston also scored additional points in the diving event, with Nikita Moffly, Parker Smith, and Andrew Bell taking first, third, and fourth places respectively.

When the swimming events resumed, Weston again swept the top three in the 100 butterfly. Garbee got his second individual win with a time of 58.85 and was followed by Babinski who finished just a tenth of a second late. Katz took third place, in 1:00.37.

More top-three places came In the 100 free, the Trojans finished in second, third, and fifth with Chamberlin (55.19), Gosnell (59.60), and Gelfand (1:00.35). In the 500 free, the Trojans took first and third places with Palsho (5:28.21) and Camden Archambeau (6:11.86).

With the 200 free relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay remaining, the already had enough points to win the meet and opted to swim these events unofficially.

Now 8-1 overall, the Trojans finish the regular season this week before competing in the South-West Conference championships with diving on March 1 at Pomperaug and swimming on March 3 at Masuk.