The final race of the regular season sealed the deal for the Weston High girls ski team.

Undefeated against Class S opponents, the Trojans only needed to secure wins against two more opponents to secure the the title. Simply showing up at Mount Southington last Tuesday, Feb. 14 was enough to do it.

With a team time of 313.08 seconds, the Trojans defeated both Pomperaug and Westbrook (both disqualified). They also picked up wins against Class L opponents Glastonbury (314.79) and Wilton (314.39). Their only loss was to Fairfield (295.43) as they finished the season at 8-0 in Class S and 14-6 overall.

The Trojans were spread out among the overall field, which featured 10 teams. Their best finish came from Emma Radish, who was fourth overall with a combined 47.52.

One other Weston skier finished in the top 20. That was Mallory Rogers in 19th with a 49.76.

Next was Lydia Samson in 52.10, good for 35th. Nicole Prackup was 46th in 53.08, 0.01 second faster than Cheshire’s Rachel Hyman.

A 53.79 got Haley Balleaux 52nd. Completing the scoring for the team, Jessica Grauberd was 74th in 56.83.

Also in the race, Sophie Van Koppen was 89th in 60.51.

It was a similar situation for the Weston boys. Also undefeated in Class S, all they needed was a win over Pomperaug (disqualified) which earned them the title.

A time of 313.27 was also good for wins over Glastonbury (328.26) and New Canaan (342.11) but put them behind Fairfield (304.55) and Wilton (309.71). They finish at 7-0 in Class S and 19-6 overall.

Weston had the fastest individual time on the mountain. Morgan Dawkins led the field in 46.23.

He was also the only Weston skier in the top 25. Next was Jake Wilder, whose 50.20 took 27th overall.

Grant Hoffman was 38th in 51.44. A 52.16 got Brendan Schoff 45th, 0.02 seconds faster than Ridgefield’s Owen Smith.

In 58th was Charlie Singer with a 53.89. Completing the scoring for the Trojans was Preston Joffe in 77th with a 59.37.

Also skiing for Weston, Kevin Crowley was 80th in 62.39. Romeo Cartwright was two places later in 63.84.

Weston next takes part in the State Open today (Thursday) at Mount Southington.