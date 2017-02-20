Westport playhouse celebrates International Women’s Day

Westport Country Playhouse will host Letters to Our Daughters, a special community event celebrating International Women’s Day.

The event will feature a diverse group of performers and writers, including Tony Award winners Joanna Gleason and Kelli O’Hara, and best-selling author Jane Green, on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m.

The program is curated by Samantha Goober and Anne Keefe. The evening is free of charge, by reservation with the Playhouse’s box office. The program is geared for ages 14 and up.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

“International Women’s Day is a great way of reminding us to celebrate the women in our lives, not just on this day, but every day,” said Goober. “On March 8, we are looking forward to welcoming a group of vibrant women on our stage with a wealth of different backgrounds and experiences to share the words of an equally vibrant group of women writers from around the world.”

The event’s title, Letters to Our Daughters, is taken from a collection of essays by Maya Angelou called Letters to My Daughter. “In the spirit of her words, we adopted the title and changed it to reflect this event,” said Keefe.

Readers of works by female writers will include Farah Bala, actress on television’s Broad City; Danielle Davenport, regional theater actress; Joanna Gleason, Tony Award-winning actress; Jane Green, best-selling author; Khadija Gurnah, founder of Project Ejaba, an organization that advocates for Muslim youth; Ann Harada, actress on television’s Smash and the film Sisters; Wilhelmine Hartong, theater instructor at Regional Center for the Arts and WCP LGBT Night performer; Elise Kibler, Broadway actress; Pamela Lewis, director of the All Stars Project of Bridgeport; Aleta Mitchell, actress in WCP’s 2014 production of Intimate Apparel; Kelli O’Hara, Tony Award-winning actress; Patricia Russo, executive director of the Women’s Campaign School at Yale; and Sharone Sayegh, Broadway actress.

Writers whose works will be represented in the evening’s program include Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Maya Angelou, Nora Ephron, Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling, Helen Keller, and Jessica Valenti.

Performers and authors are subject to change.

Community Partners for Letters to Our Daughters are the Anti-Defamation League, the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, and YWCA of Darien/Norwalk.

For more information or to reserve free tickets, call the box office at 203-227-4177 or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Tickets are available online 24/7 at westportplayhouse.org. More information on International Women’s Day is available at internationalwomensday.com.