Weston: Notable Neighbors

Achievements of Weston residents, students, and former residents.

Three make Southern Connecticut dean’s list

Daniel Calbick, Jose Cleves and Alexia Rifaey made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

Jason Schoellkopf makes Quinnipiac dean’s list

Jason Schoellkopf made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

Colin Ancalmo named to WPI dean’s list

Colin Ancalmo made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass.

Seven make Delaware dean’s list

Dylan Duffy, Michaela Dyson, Evan Horowitz, Jonathan Jepsen, Peter McGlone, Eliza Reinhardt, and Spencer Turkel made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del.

Clare Foertsch named to Siena’s dean’s list

Clare Foertsch made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.

Olivia Gautier named to Miami dean’s list

Olivia Gautier was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Clare Murray makes Colby dean’s list

Clare Murray was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

Peter Gardell makes Clarkson dean’s list

Peter Gardell made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.

Joe Story makes UConn dean’s list

Joe Story made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

Fontaine named to Loyola’s dean’s list

Alexandra Fontaine was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Loyola University in Baltimore, Md.

Gaberman and Watson make Marist dean’s list

Aaron Gaberman and Lucy Watson made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Ielusic and Wesiss make Georgia Tech dean’s list

Matthew Ielusic and Sydney Weiss made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.