John F. Kennedy stamp issued on President’s Day

On the 100th anniversary of his birth, John F. Kennedy is being honored this year with a new commemorative Postal Service stamp.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, the stamp will be officially dedicated on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 20, at the Kennedy Library in Dorchester, Mass..

The stamp features an iconic black-and-white picture by photographer Ted Spiegel of Kennedy during a stop in Seattle during the 1960 presidential campaign.

The separate artwork accompanying the stamp is the official presidential portrait of Kennedy, painted posthumously at the request of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1970. U.S.P.S. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy (1917-1963), was the 35th president of the United States. He was the nation’s first Catholic president and, at age 43, the youngest person ever elected to the nation’s highest office. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, and remains for many a captivating and charismatic personality — one who appealed to the nation’s higher ideals and inspired young Americans to engage in public service.