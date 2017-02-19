A strong finish in the final relay by the Weston High boys indoor track team made for a close meet at the state Class M championship.

Trailing Hillhouse High school by 4.5 points, Weston’s Matt Scott, Stephen Tyler, Kevin Stankiewicz and Baruch Goodman came through by winning the 4×400 relay in 3:31.6 and upsetting the heavily favored Hillhouse team. The final 10 points brought the Trojans point total to 54.3, but it was still 2.5 short of the Academic’s total of 56.8, and Weston had to settle for a runner-up finish in the team standings on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

It was nevertheless a fine evening for Weston as they brought home a number of medals and will be sending a sizable contingent of athletes to the State Open. One other gold medal came from the sprint medley relay team of Jack Weiss, Stankiewicz, Brian Kennedy and Tyler as they held off Tolland in a time of 3:44.9.

A silver medal came from Tyler in the 1,000 meters in 2:35.5, as he closed a sizable gap with a last lap kick but came up 0.5 seconds short of the gold. He will have another shot at a 1,000 championship at the State Open. The 4×800 meters team of Ryan Werner, Tim Lautenbach, Zach Yung and Scott also grabbed a silver in a time of 8:30.2.

Goodman recorded his best time of the year and took the bronze in the 300 meters in 36.95 seconds. He also teamed with John Hurst, Weiss and Stankiewicz to take fifth in the 4×200 meters. Fourth place finishes were recorded by Lautenbach in the 1,600 (4:41.4) and Kennedy in the 55 meter hurdles (8.26). Senior captain Dan Petty had his best performance of the year, clearing 12 feet in the pole vault for another fourth place medal.

Pole vaulters Andrew Zych, Joe Ferrara and Vaughn Campos also competed, along with shot putter George Goetz and 600 meter runner Pascal Hawkins.