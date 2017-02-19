About Town: Color

There are so many reasons I enjoy living in Weston. One of them is the year-round color display we have.

Watching multiple inches of snowfall while writing these words, I am reminded of color theory. From a technical standpoint, white snowflakes encompass every color of the rainbow.

The recent presentation of the first selectman’s proposed budget to the Board of Selectmen was particularly exciting this year, no doubt due in part to the impending flood of red ink emanating from Hartford.

During her presentation, our first selectman used PowerPoint software very effectively, as it should be done. She did not merely read what was there but supplemented it with running commentary and examples.

This year the print seemed larger on the screen and the color more vibrant. I had no trouble understanding what was being proposed, without even having to squint.

Our new town administrator contributed quite a bit, with many of the insights he provided no doubt derived from his wide range of experiences in different towns in Connecticut.

The following night, the selectmen graciously, but effectively, reviewed and questioned the details of the proposed Board of Education budget. The appropriate education administrators and board members on hand were at the top of their game in providing in-depth answers to questions. Bravo to our new superintendent of schools.

The Board of Education chair did not waste words. Presentations were calibrated to the expectation that this Board of Selectmen had done their homework. But given the sorry condition of the state’s finances, good luck to those who must try to put together as close to a zero-increase budget as possible in Connecticut in 2017.

At the end of this second night of budget reviews by the selectmen, it was announced there would be a tri-board meeting (held this past Monday) with our legislative delegation invited. The boards of finance, education and selectmen work together in these special meetings.

Red ink

Connecticut is drowning in red ink. As the first selectman noted at “Speak Up,” Weston is doing just fine and is prepared to tighten its community belt buckle as needed. But we are part of the larger entity once known as “The Land of Steady Habits.”

How many times has Connecticut studied alternative taxing systems? Too many. And we have a “spending cap” made of spandex. As I see it, since states are not allowed to go bankrupt, they have to pass along much of their financial problems to cities and towns — which can in fact enter into bankruptcy.

Connecticut has relied heavily on capital gains, income, and other wealth-based taxes paid by Fairfield County citizens for as long as I can recall. Perhaps the success of the wealthy will eventually save us one more time.

