Dominating the action from the start, the WestonHigh boys basketball team defeated Masuk 77-44 at home on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Trojans had a strong start offensively, taking a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Mask fared better for the remainder of the half but still trailed 35-24.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 20 points, including one three-pointer. Zach Clevenger also scored in double digits with 10 and two three-pointers.

Christian Watanabe (three three-pointers), Nick Parker and Chris Hover all netted nine points apiece. Andrew Folger scored five with one three-pointer.

Rob Waltzman scored four and Jack McStocker had three. Aides Mettel and Josh Davidoff netted three apiece.

Kyle Orie led Mask with 16 points.