The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Weston 74, Masuk 44

By Weston Forum on February 18, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Dominating the action from the start, the WestonHigh boys basketball team defeated Masuk 77-44 at home on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Trojans had a strong start offensively, taking a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Mask fared better for the remainder of the half but still trailed 35-24.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 20 points, including one three-pointer. Zach Clevenger also scored in double digits with 10 and two three-pointers.

Christian Watanabe (three three-pointers), Nick Parker and Chris Hover all netted nine points apiece. Andrew Folger scored five with one three-pointer.

Rob Waltzman scored four and Jack McStocker had three. Aides Mettel and Josh Davidoff netted three apiece.

Kyle Orie led Mask with 16 points.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Masuk brings first conference loss
  2. Boys basketball: Masuk 54, Weston 48
  3. Field hockey: Weston 2, Masuk 0
  4. Girls track: Trojans hold off threat by Panthers

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Congressman Himes plans town hall meetings
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress