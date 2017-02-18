Weston chocolatier wants to ‘Give a Little Love’ with chocolate

Following the lead of Valentine’s Day, Weston chocolatier Aarti Khosla has launched the “Give a Little Love” campaign. The idea, she said, is for people to share a little love during these trying times.

Khosla is the owner of Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti located at 190 Main Street in Westport, where she makes artisanal chocolates by hand. To kickstart her “Give a Little Love” campaign, she is donating dozens of Le Rouge Chocolate Hearts to organizations in Westport, Weston, Norwalk, Bridgeport, and surrounding communities.

“With all the negativity and nastiness surrounding us nowadays, I felt we needed to do something to remind all of us of our kinder and loving side,” Khosla said.

To that end, she has created hand-painted three-inch chocolate hearts and is selling them for $5 apiece so that people can buy them to give to others in the community as a random act of kindness. “Give one to a school custodian, your favorite store checkout clerk, the guy at the gas station who fills your tires and refuses money, or perhaps to a stranger at the Senior Center or anyone you want to make feel a little special,” she said.

In addition, Khosla is asking people to take a picture of the moment they “Give a Little Love” and share it by emailing it to her at Lerouge.aarti@gmail.com. She plans to build a “Wall of Love” in her shop to celebrate love in the community.

In the coming weeks, she said, she will open early on the weekends and invite groups of children, church groups, families, and others from the community to make chocolate hearts at her shop for a cover charge of $5.

She is also creating an extended line of products to include in the “Give a Little Love” campaign and will donate 10% from the sale of those items to charity. “I plan to honor a different organization each month,” she said.

For more information about the campaign and the chocolates for sale, visit lerougebyaarti.com and click on “Give a Little Love” campaign.