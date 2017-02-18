Peter Achar becomes Weston Eagle Scout

Peter Achar of Weston has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America.

Peter has been a Boy Scout in Weston Troop 788 for six years. In 2014 he traveled with the troop to the Philmont, N.M., Boy Scout Ranch for a 10-day camping trek, considered the most grueling adventure in scouting.

Along with achieving the requisite benchmarks and demonstrated leadership activities to achieve the rank of Eagle, Peter collaborated with Weston’s Lachat Farm to create a 160-square-foot sitting garden for Lachat’s patrons and volunteers to enjoy. Assisted by other Scouts under his supervision, Peter excavated and built the garden in May 2016.

Peter is a senior at Weston High School, where he is involved in many school activities, including the varsity lacrosse team. He also played on the varsity football team, and performed community service.

The designation “Eagle Scout” was established more than 100 years ago. Only 4% of all Boy Scouts are granted this rank after a lengthy review process.