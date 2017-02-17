The Weston Forum

Girls basketball: Newtown 39, Weston 28

By Weston Forum on February 17, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Despite overcoming an early 10-point deficit the Weston High girls basketball team lost 39-28 to Newtown in the South-West Conference quarterfinals on Friday, Feb.17.

Sixth-seeded Weston, which trailed 13-3 in the second quarter, battled back to tie it at 13-13 early in the third frame. Some accurate three-point shooting from third-seeded Newtown, along with some tight defense, allowed the hosts to pull out of reach.

Katie Orefice led Weston with  10 points, including two three-pointers. Grace Toner (pictured) sank eight with two three-pointers and Claire DiMarco scored six. Georgia Burkard sank four.

Rylee Mulligan and Cyleigh Wilson both led Newtown with 10 points apiece.

