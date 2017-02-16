The Weston High boys and girls indoor track and field teams will be in action on Monday, competing at the State Open championships.

The individuals vying for All-State honors are Stephen Tyler in the 1,000 meters, Baruch Goodman in the 300 meters, Brian Kennedy in the 55 meter hurdles, Dan Petty in the pole vault and Danielle Cass in the pole vault.

They will also field six relay teams, with both the boys and girls fielding squads in the 4×400 meters, the 4×800 meters, and the sprint medley.

The action get underway starting at 4 p.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.