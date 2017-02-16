The Weston Forum

Indoor track: Several qualify for State Open

By Weston Forum on February 16, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Weston High boys and girls indoor track and field teams will be in action on Monday, competing at the State Open championships.

The individuals vying for All-State honors are Stephen Tyler in the 1,000 meters, Baruch Goodman in the 300 meters, Brian Kennedy in the 55 meter hurdles, Dan Petty in the pole vault and Danielle Cass in the pole vault.

They will also field six relay teams, with both the boys and girls fielding squads in the 4×400 meters, the 4×800 meters, and the sprint medley.

The action get underway starting at 4 p.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Related posts:

  1. Indoor track: Weston is runner-up at Open
  2. Indoor track: Weston takes second at State Open
  3. Indoor track: Relays shine for Weston
  4. Weston records fall

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Several fight for remaining spots Next Post Christopher Byron remembered for exposing swindlers and con artists
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress