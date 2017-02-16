Anti-Trump group forms in Weston

Two Westonites have organized a local group in order to resist President Trump and his agenda for the country.

Roger Longman and Lucy Tancredi have formed Indivisible Connecticut Four, or ICT4 for short. The group is a branch of the national movement called Indivisible, and is open to all residents in the 4th Congressional District.

More than 120 people filled the Community Room at the Weston Public Library on Monday for a meeting of ICT4. The group is new and has had only a few organizational meetings, but it has seen its numbers growing.

“I’ve lived in Weston all my life — and I haven’t seen the groundswell of political will around Fairfield County that I’ve seen since the inauguration of Donald Trump,” said Longman.

He said the group is taking its lead from the Tea Party, which opposed President Obama, to express its opposition to President Trump. “We are going to do the same thing to gum up the works of the Trump administration to make sure his agenda does not go through,” Longman said.

People attending the meeting in Weston included residents from Stamford, Ridgefield, Milford, Redding, Bridgeport, Easton and Wilton.

Longman said he was surprised to learn how many people in Jim Himes’ 4th Congressional District are furious about what Donald Trump is doing. “We have never had a politician as threatening to our economy, our environment, our society, our sense of ourselves as a nation, as this man. But I have also never seen so many people so actively, passionately engaged in political resistance. If there’s one good thing that comes out of Trump’s presidency, it may be that he has unified Americans against him — and for the country.”

Among the president’s first actions, he instituted a travel ban barring entry from seven countries into the United States, and has made a number of controversial political appointments. He has also promised to build a wall separating the U.S. from Mexico, but using taxpayers’ dollars.

While ICT4 was formed by progressives, it is not “anti-Republican,” Longman said.

“The group is inclusive,” said Samantha Nestor, who also lives in Weston. “We will combat destructive unconstitutional actions by the Trump regime that threaten the democracy of all Americans. That’s important not just for Democrats but for Republicans and Independents as well.”

Longman said resisting Trump’s agenda requires group action of two kinds — immediate and long-term. “It also requires focus, which means we have to concentrate on issues that satisfy two criteria, issues that matter and which we can most directly influence,” he said.

Longman said he wants legislators to recognize that a significant majority of voters completely disagree with what Donald Trump is trying to do with the country. Some of the issues the group has concerns with are:

President Trump’s conflicts of interest

President Trump’s connections with Russia

Health care and the future of the Affordable Care Act

Supporting Planned Parenthood

Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination

Gun safety

The environment and climate change

The group plans to make itself visible by contacting state and federal legislators about issues they feel strongly about, as well as visiting legislative offices, and showing up at town halls and events.

“We may have protests as well. We want legislators to recognize that a significant majority of voters completely disagree with what Trump is trying to do with this country,” Longman said.

ICT4 plans to hold its next organizational meeting in early March. “Who knows how many will show up then? We may need a new venue,” Longman said.

For more information on the group, visit Ict4.org, registration can be done online. Or contact membership coordinator Myra Garvett at [email protected]