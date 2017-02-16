It would be the final South-West Conference wrestling championship for Mike Otworth and Christian Cuevas.

The two Weston High seniors made it a good one. Each would finish fourth in his respective weight class, accounting for a good part of Weston’s points on Saturday, Feb. 11, at New Fairfield High.

“Both wrestlers fought well in this tournament,” said Weston head coach Mario Federici. “They should be proud of themselves.”

The Trojans tied with Bethel for ninth out of 12 teams, each with 48 points. Defending champ New Milford was the winner with 251. Newtown was runner-up with 208 and New Fairfield was third with 103.

Weston was represented in 12 of the 14 weight classes. Jack Tunney lost his first-round match in a close 6-5 decision to Bethel’s Tyler Loth but bounced back by pinning Stratford’s Sean Meisel in 1:55 in the consolation bracket. He then finished with a loss by pin to New Fairfield’s Ashton Capichiano.

Anthony Fontana was at 120 pounds for Weston and lost by a pin in 3:34 to Notre Dame’s Jacob Castillo in the first round. He then lost 18-2 to Bunnell’s Mike Amarando.

The 126-pound class featured Andrew Crackup taking on Masuk’s Tore Gambino, losing by a pin in 52 seconds. In the consolation bracket he was pinned in 2:07 by Newtown’s Justin Bogdanoff.

Seth Papay was pinned in 2:55 by Brookfield’s Matt Ehrhard in the 132-pound class. He then lost an 11-4 decision to Bunnell’s Justin Dematteo.

Although Cuevas was pinned in 1:34 by New Milford’s C. J. Schultz, the eventual champ at 138 pounds, he later advanced to the finals of the consolation bracket. He pinned Joel Barlow/Immaculate’s Gab Ortiz in 38 seconds and then won a 10-7 decision from Bethel’s Robert Ruiz

Cuevas took Notre Dame’s Tavon Simpson to overtime before getting pinned in 5:19.

Jack Braden competed at 145 pounds for Weston and pinned Brookfield’s Zane Grabko in 1:30 in his opening match. He lost a 4-0 decision to Masuk’s Jason Lobdell and then pinned Notre Dame’s Jordan McCarty in 52 second in the consolation bracket. After pinning Pomperaug’s Jake Sarno in 4:30, he was pinned in 2:09 by Carson LiCastri of Joel Barlow.

At 152 pounds, Jackson Quist opened with a loss by pin in 1:03 to Barlow/Immaculate’s Ben Coppock. He won an 11-6 decision over Newtown’s Dave Petrini in the consolation bracket but was then pinned in 4:27 by Andrew Sayers of Bethel.

Leif Kronberg was pinned in 2:31 by Barlow/Immaculate’s Nick Garoffolo to start the 170-pound bracket. He later pinned Bethel’s Zach Loth in 4:08 but was then pinned in 58 seconds by Greg Gulick of Pomperaug.

Winning his opening match at 182 pounds, Jackson Aguas pinned Barlow/Immaculate’s Trenton Andreoli in 3:03. He then lost by a pin in 1:38 to New Fairfield’s Billy Magrino. His final match ended in a pin in 4:48 to Masuk’s Carlo Zaccagnini.

Otworth started the 195-pound class by pinning Newtown’s Jake Cribbs in 1:25. He lost a 9-0 decision to event champ Clyde Auba of Notre Dame in the next round and then beat Stratford’s Tristan Frownfelter is a close 4-3 decision. In the consolation finals he was pinned in 1:55 by New Milford’s David Angulo. James Cataldo competed at 220 pounds and was pinned in 16 seconds by Masuk’s Rob Krajewski in the first round. He pinned Barlow/Immaculate’s Ben Bai in 1:20 in the consolation bracket and later was pinned in 44 seconds by Pomperaug’s Andrew Anglace.

Weston next competes in the state tournament.