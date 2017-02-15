Governor’s proposed budget means $2.25-million hit to Weston

Weston officials held a tri-board meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, to discuss Gov. Dannel Malloy’s proposed state budget and its potential $2.25-million impact on the town.

Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135), Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) and Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) sat in on the meeting with the boards of selectmen, finance and education to bring their perspective as state legislators.

The state has a two-year — or biennial — budget, and on Feb. 8, Malloy put forward a $40.6-billion budget proposal for 2017-18 and 2018-19. In order for the budget to be implemented, the state legislature needs to approve it.

There are a variety of categories under which the state distributes money to towns and cities. Weston is receiving $736,177 for the current 2016-17 fiscal year.

Under Malloy’s proposed budget, Weston would receive $838,852, but would be required to send $2,355,644 to Hartford — one-third of the cost of the teachers’ retirement program, which in the past has been funded entirely by the state. Instead of a credit, Weston would have to pay the state $2,252,969 in 2017-18.

According to Weston Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, if Weston needed to absorb the costs in the state budget proposal while keeping the proposed town and school budgets exactly the same as they are now, the town’s mill rate would increase from 28.56 to 30.09, 5.36% more than in the current fiscal year.

With a 30.09 mill rate, the owner of a property in Weston with an assessed value of $800,000 would pay $24,072 in property taxes, as opposed to $22,848 with the current mill rate.

But Luiz said the 30.09 mill rate is unlikely to occur and there would almost certainly be changes made to Weston’s budget proposals if the proposed state budget is passed.

Contingency plan

Weston officials are working on a “contingency plan” in case the proposed state budget is implemented. That plan is still being worked on and further details aren’t yet available.

“Ultimately the finance board will give direction as to whether or not the town needs to plan for the state’s budget,” said Luiz. “It’s up for the boards to decide how we should plan for these unknown factors.”

The proposed state budget completely eliminates Weston’s benefits from the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant. Last year, Weston received $263,431 from the ECS grant.

“What the governor is proposing is draconian,” said Weston school Superintendent William McKersie after the tri-board meeting. “If we were to anticipate and change our education budget based on what the governor is proposing, it would decimate our schools.”

McKersie said the school board does not plan to make any budget changes until “we know exactly what the state legislature has adopted relative to the governor’s proposal.”

“I respect the state legislators who are working to push back against the governor’s proposals,” he said. “The tenor from me is the same as the tenor of other superintendents in the region. Cutting the budget further just isn’t viable.”

McKersie said ultimately the finance board has the final say, and if the school board “has to make cuts,” a different conversation will ensue.

Budget hit

There was discussion of potential ways to avoid the possible budget hit.

One possibility discussed would be to taking legal recourse against the state by organizing with other towns to testify against the proposed budget.

Finance board member Allan Grauberd asked the legislators if it was legally possible for the state to force each town to pick up a share of the teachers’ retirement program or pensions.

Grauberd argued that the pensions are currently a legal liability of the state, and they should not be able to force that onto towns without their consent.

Boucher said she believes the state can do that if the legislature confirms the proposed state budget. Dunsby said since the towns are “political subdivisions” of Connecticut, the state has the authority to force the towns to cover the pension costs.

“I, as a Board of Finance member, plan to see every possible legal avenue taken,” said Grauberd. “We need to block this town from paying that money.”

First Selectman Nina Daniel said she will bring up the possibility of multiple towns litigating against the state at the next Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCOG) meeting.

Boucher said showing support in Hartford for Weston and other area towns that got hit hard by the proposed state budget is ultimately the best way to get things done.

“You should be marching on Hartford,” said Boucher. “You need to come up to Hartford to show that you have many voices. It really makes a difference.”

Boucher said the legislature will be proposing alternative budgets but emphasized that “showing up to testify again and again” will truly turn heads in Hartford. She said she will publicize when residents can go to Hartford to testify against the governor’s budget.

“Have a meeting like this with other towns and have this discussion about the next steps,” Boucher said. “Figure out what to do next. When you fight city hall, you only win when you have the numbers on your side.”

Hwang told the boards to “prepare for the worst” when figuring out their final budgets. He said he’ll “fight” to get every dollar to the town that he can, but emphasized that the town needs to “brace itself.”

“I don’t see any evidence that this governor has given any consideration to fair application of how we distribute taxpayer dollars,” Hwang said. “He has made Weston very unfortunate in his choices.”