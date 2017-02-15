Weston au pairs learn fire safety

Wilton Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin Plank presented a fire safety seminar on Feb. 8 to au pairs from Wilton, Weston, Redding, Ridgefield, and Pound Ridge, N.Y.

The au pairs heard a discussion on kitchen fire safety, home exit drills, keeping young children safe from a fire, and escaping from a fire. They also received a tour of the firehouse and went home with brochures to share with their host families and children.

The event was organized by community counselors Margret Greene and Beverly Resnick. The au pairs are between 18 and 26 years old and come from over 60 different countries through Au Pair in America.