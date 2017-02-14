Ending the regular season on a winning note, the Weston High girls basketball team defeated host Brookfield 46-32 on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The win also secured a spot in the South-West Conference playoffs.

Weston, made use of a two-three zone defense, held the host Bobcats to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters. Leading 10-5 after one frame, the Trojans were up 24-12 at halftime.

Maintaining a two-to-one scoring advantage, the Trojans were up 40-20 going into the last quarter before Brookfield cut the deficit a bit in the time remaining.

Three Weston players scored in double digits in a balanced offensive effort. Katie Orefice (pictured) led with 16 while Georgia Burkard and Grace Toner each sank 13, the latter also getting one three-pointer.

Jen Welsh and Kate Joyce each scored two.

Weston will play in the SWC quarterfinals on Friday against an opponent and at a site to be determined.