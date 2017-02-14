Special meeting about Weston police station renovation

The Building Committee is holding a public meeting with the architect and town stakeholders about the plan to renovation the Weston police station and communications center.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m., in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall. The meeting will also be simulcast on channel 79.

The latest plan calls for the renovation of town hall to accommodate the departments rather than constructing a new free-standing facility. The renovation design was approved by the Weston Police Commission in January.