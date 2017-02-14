Weston Health District: Flu is on the rise

The CDC reports that flu activity continues to increase throughout the nation and is widespread in Connecticut. The Westport Weston Health District still has vaccine available and if you have not received your annual flu vaccination, you are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Mark Cooper, Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District said “the flu season will peak around February and March but the season can continue until May, so it is not too late to get vaccinated

The injectable flu vaccine for those under 65 years of age is quadrivalent, which means it contains four influenza strains; two influenza A and two influenza B strains. The high-dose flu vaccine for those over 65 years of age is a trivalent vaccine and contains two influenza A strains and one influenza B strain.

The most important issue is to get vaccinated! According to Mr. Cooper, “Getting your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from getting sick from the flu virus and prevent spreading it to others.”

The cost for seasonal vaccine is $45 and high-dose is $65 cash, MasterCard or Visa. We accept Medicare Part B, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, and Connecticare insurances.

Participants must bring their insurance cards to the clinic for billing purposes.

To schedule an appointment, call 203-227-9571 ext. 231.