Boys indoor track: Weston is Class M runner-up

By Weston Forum on February 13, 2017

Missing first place by a mere 2.5 points, the Weston High boys indoor track and field team was runner-up with 54.33 at the state Class M championships on Monday, Feb.13, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Two-time defending champ Hillhouse was the winner again with 56.83.Joel Barlow was third with 40.50.

Weston brought home two gold medals, including one in the 4×400-meter relay with Matt Scott, Stephen Tyler, Kevin Stankiewicz and Baruch Goodman posting a winning time o 3:31.61. Jack Weiss, Stankiewicz, Brian Kennedy and Tyler got the other in the 1,600 spring medley relay in 3:44.98.

Tyler also earned a silver in the 1,000 in 2:35.53. Scott, Ryan Werner, Zach Yung and Tim Lautenbach combined for second in the 4×800 relay in 8:30.20.

Goodman took the bronze medal in the 300 in 36.95.

