Scoring 37 points, the Weston High girls indoor track and field team took third place in a field of 31 at the state Class M championships on Monday, Feb. 14, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Three-time defending champ Tolland was the winner, this time with 79 points. Hillhouse was runner-up with 71.

Weston captured several medals, including the gold in the 4×800-meter relay with Eliza Kleban, Michelle Gutowski, Mumi Fellowes and Nicole Werner taking first in 9:57.68.

It won the silver in the 1,600 meters with Kathleen Murphy running a 5:17.79.

Fellowes, Werner, Kristin Krigsman and Murphy finished third in the 4×400-meter relay in 4:14.23. Danielle Cass earned a bronze medal for Weston in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet.