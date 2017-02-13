The Weston Forum

Watch: The impact of eating disorders on the LGBTQ community

By Kate Czaplinski on February 13, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Micaela Scully, a licensed clinical social worker at Silver Hill Hospital of New Canaan discusses eating disorders in the LGBTQ community. Scully discusses how acceptance or rejection by a loved one can impact eating disorders and much more. Watch the interview below:

Throughout February, HAN Network will feature interviews with the treatment team at the New Canaan facility’s Eating Disorders Program, focusing on a range of topics.

The interviews will air every Monday in February on Coffee Break, a weekday news show that airs at 11 a.m. Watch online at han.network and on all HAN’s community newspaper websites.

The Eating Disorder Awareness Month schedule includes:

  • Monday, Feb. 6 on Coffee Break at 11: The Importance of Early Intervention with Erin Kleifield, Ph.D.
  • Monday, Feb. 13 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and the LGBTQ Community with Micaela Scully, LCSW
  • Monday, Feb. 20 on Coffee Break at 11: Neurobiology of the Brain and Food as Medicine with Sara Niego, MD
  • Monday, Feb. 27 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and Nutrition, Breann Farnsworth, RD

If you miss an interview, watch it on demand at han.network.

Founded in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital is a not-for-profit psychiatric hospital in New Canaan. Silver Hill treats more than 3,000 patients each year, providing treatment for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, eating and bipolar disorders, depression, and schizophrenia. Silver Hill Hospital is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry. Find out more at SilverHillHospital.org.

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division focuses on live video streams of high school athletics along with the network’s news and lifestyle programming.

Related posts:

  1. CT Pulse talks The Great Give, Connecticut politics, more
  2. Body image in the social media age
  3. HAN News Update, Feb. 15
  4. The Drive talks supporting families facing childhood cancer

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Love is in the air at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo Next Post Local teen serves as Operation Hope's first pet ambassador
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress