This week on HAN: Basketball playoffs start, hockey and more

FCIAC Championship Month continues this week with the FCIAC Girls Basketball Quarterfinals on Saturday after a week of boys and girls hockey and boys basketball. We’ll also continue our partnership series with Silver Hill Hospital about eating disorders, which you can watch every Monday morning on Coffee Break with Kate Czaplinski.

📱 Download the HAN Network app

📱 Follow HAN Network on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Snapchat

You can watch 25 FCIAC winter postseason events streaming live and on-demand on HAN Network between Feb. 2 and March 4. Most of those events will also be on Frontier’s Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 1600-HD). You can check out the entire postseason schedule here.

🖥 Vote for the HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week (new nominees announced each Monday)

Here are all the live sports, news and studio programs you can watch on HAN Network the week of Monday, Feb. 13, 2017:

Along with daily doses of southwestern Connecticut news from Kate Czaplinski on Coffee Break this week, we’ll have live editions of Nutmeg Sports, HAN Arts & Leisure, The Drive, CT Pulse and Yankee Fisherman.

Live Connecticut Sports



Note: Team records below are as of Sunday:

Boys Hockey: St. Joseph at Greenwich on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. In a rematch of last year’s FCIAC Championship, the Cardinals and Cadets are fighting to make the six-team playoffs. St. Joseph (6-10-1, 5-3-1 FCIAC) is in 5th place in the FCIAC while Greenwich (7-8-1, 4-2-1) is tied for 6th place with Darien (4-3-1). Don’t forget: you’ll be able to watch every game from all three rounds of the FCIAC boys hockey tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Boys Basketball: Trinity Catholic at No. 10 Trumbull on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. The Eagles (15-1, 11-1 FCIAC) were the first team in the FCIAC to clinch a spot in the boys basketball tournament. This could be a preview of the boys basketball quarterfinals as Trinity (10-5, 7-5) finds itself in eighth place in the FCIAC. Don’t forget: you’ll be able to watch every game from all three rounds of the FCIAC boys basketball tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Girls Hockey: Simsbury at Greenwich on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. The Cardinals (11-2-4, 9-1-2 FCIAC) host Simsbury (8-5-3) in an out-of-conference game that’s a rematch of an early-season nailbiter that the Cardinals won 1-0.

2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament: Watch all four girls basketball quarterfinals live on HAN Network on Saturday. Times and matchups will be announced later this week as the girls wrap up the regular season.

HAN On Demand: This past week featured more FCIAC winter postseason with the wrestling finals, we also saw boys ice hockey and girls basketball (the Darien-New Canaan boys basketball game on our schedule was postponed by snow). You can watch those events and any others for free on HAN On Demand. Here are direct links:

• Ridgefield vs. New Canaan boys hockey

• Stamford vs. Fairfield Warde girls basketball

• 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Championships

HAN Studio Programs: From politics to sports, to life to fishing, be sure to check out our other studio programs:

Coffee Break: Kate Czaplinski brings you the latest Connecticut news: from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his daily look back in history.

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Monday-Thursday, 2 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. Monday, 12:30 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and the rest of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start, the live streams of our studio shows usually begin two to five minutes before the show is scheduled to begin. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.