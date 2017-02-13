The Weston Forum

‘The Weston Way’ featured in Crain’s

Crain's Connecticut features a story about The Weston Way.

Weston’s Strategic Planning Committee was recently featured in Crain’s Connecticut online.

The article discusses how the committee has launched a marketing and branding plan called The Weston Way.

A description of the town from The Weston Way: “Stroll along the trails in our nature preserves, go to the beach, enjoy the two acres of land that surround your new home, and escape the noise and congestion of New York City. Experience living the Weston Way. Weston, Connecticut and its top rated public schools are a fantastic place to raise your family.”

Visit thewestonway.com for more about the marketing campaign.

