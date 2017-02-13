Weston students host ‘Hit Ovarian Hard’ tennis tournament

Jesse Kallins, a senior at Weston High School, is co-hosting his fifth annual charity tennis fund-raiser tournament for ovarian cancer called Hit Ovarian Hard.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the Weston Racquet Club.

Kallins will be putting the event together with Steven Dampf, a WHS junior.



For Kallins’s bar mitzvah project in 2013, he was inspired to create Hit Ovarian Hard to raise money for ovarian cancer research.

His aunt Barbara lost her seven-year fight against the disease in 2012. She was 52 years old.

There is a 48-player maximum, first come, first served. The cost to play is $65 per adult and $50 per child. This event is for people middle school age or older.

Last year, Kallins raised $7,000 through the event. In the previous four years, he has raised more than $19,000.

To reserve a spot, email Kallins at [email protected]. Donations may also be made without playing.

There will be raffle prizes at the event. All proceeds go to Memorial Sloan-Kettering for ovarian cancer research.

