Weston schools have two hour delay, wind advisory

Weston public schools have a two-hour delayed opening this morning due to icy roads around town and on the school campus.

Widespread freezing drizzle has ended across the area. However, icy conditions may continue on road surfaces, especially on untreated roads, secondaries, bridges, and overpasses.

Motorists need to exercise extra caution if traveling.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Weston and the region today until 6 p.m.

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph, or gusts of 46 to 57 mph, are expected or occurring. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The strongest winds will be from around sunrise through late afternoon.

Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.