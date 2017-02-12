About Town: OK

Now that “Speak Up” is behind us, what have we learned?

A lot is going on both in town and in Hartford. We’re doing better than Hartford.

Did every question get answered? A question I might have asked would have been to the Police Commission, regarding the issue recently raised by the American Civil Liberties Union concerning compliance with requirements intended to facilitate the ability of the public in Connecticut towns to file complaints about police misconduct.

We live in a town with crackerjack news reporting. Two and two can usually be put together from the town website and the online or print version of The Forum. And even though this column was written prior to Speak Up, we know that by the time it appears in print the commission will likely have provided the necessary approvals to bring Weston into compliance with the relevant statute. Complaint forms are already available online and in several municipal offices.

Of greater concern to most Westonites is the school budget, its proposed 2.5% increase, and the master plan for the schools that might be undertaken soon. As was the case at many past Speak Up events, much discussion was probably devoted to such matters this time.

Growth of the grand list, or lack thereof, might also have been broached. I had hoped to ask the first question at Speak Up, regarding Planning & Zoning’s efforts to update the Town Plan. It is certainly good news that they are moving forward with this.

Surely their efforts will benefit from the work of the Strategic Planning Committee. The Town Plan can only be a stronger document as a result of the committee’s hard work this past year or so.

Hartford

What to do with the capital city of Hartford? What is going on? Are they to declare bankruptcy? Will the state bail them out, and if so, how?

The push is on at the Metropolitan District Commission in the greater Hartford area. Monetize anything that cannot move out of state, such as groundwater and surface water supplies. Although the Regional Water Authority in the New Haven area reports water usage is declining and new sources of revenue must be found to keep them, you should pardon the expression, afloat.

On another matter, a surprise! A bipartisan bill is in the hopper — “Increase the number of inhabitants required on an application to invoke a special town meeting (SB 453).” Something Weston did through Charter Revision some years ago.

What else — a “pilot program to identify residents with unmet needs based on unpaid water utility bills (SB 115).” It presupposes there are no people with “unmet needs” in Weston, since almost no one here receives water bills.

