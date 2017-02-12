Editorial: Refugees

President Trump’s travel ban prevents certain types of immigrants and refugees (particularly from Syria, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia) from entering the country — even if they have the proper visas and green cards.

Consider why people choose to leave their home country — it isn’t for the dream of a house with a white picket fence. People come in search of a better life, to escape war, to escape poverty, to provide the “American Dream” for their families.

The New Colossus, a poem by Emma Lazarus quoted at the foot of the Statue of Liberty, says:

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.”

This is a country built by immigrants. It proudly claims to be “a melting pot” of cultures.

Why should we turn away entire nations’ worth of people? America shouldn’t callously block refugees from reaching for their American Dream.

What happens when we cherry-pick whom to let into the country and whom to turn away? In 1939, when a ship full of Jewish refugees tried to come to America to flee Hitler’s clutches, the United States turned the ship away. Passengers on that boat inevitably died in concentration camps.

Don’t allow this country to turn away refugees based on the nation from which they are fleeing. Don’t allow these people to be turned away to suffer like those passengers in 1939. Don’t let this country possibly send innocent people to their deaths.

In this political climate, many Muslims have been attacked because of their religion. Some people have the misconstrued notion that Islam and terrorism work together hand in hand. This is not the case.

ISIS is a terrorist organization. It does not speak for other Muslims. It does not act on behalf of the Quran’s teachings. The actions of ISIS and the actions of other terrorist groups are not a reflection of Islam.

Would you want the hateful acts of the Westboro Baptist Church to be representative of all Christians? Thought not.