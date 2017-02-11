tbatb

Helped in part by some strong shooting from the foul line, the Weston High girls basketball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral 55-49 at home on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Weston held a slim 14-13 lead at the end of one quarter but was actually down a point (28-27) at halftime. A balanced scoring effort in the third frame put the hosts up 41-38 at the end of three periods.

Although Weston hit just two field goals in the last quarter it hit 10 of 14 free throws to keep Kolbe at a safe distance.

Katie Orefice led Weston with 20 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Grace Toner, Kate Joyce and Claire DiMarco all sank eight apiece.

Bridget Angus scored seven and Georgia Burked scored four.

Trinity Bravo led Kolbe with 17 points.