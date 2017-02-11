The Weston Forum

Girls basketball: Weston 55, Kolbe Cathedral 49

By Weston Forum on February 11, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

tbatb

Helped in part by some strong shooting from the foul line, the Weston High girls basketball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral 55-49 at home on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Weston held a slim 14-13 lead at the end of one quarter but was actually down a point (28-27) at halftime. A balanced scoring effort in the third frame put the hosts up 41-38 at the end of three periods.

Although Weston hit just two field goals in the last quarter it hit 10 of 14 free throws to keep Kolbe at a safe distance.

Katie Orefice led Weston with 20 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Grace Toner, Kate Joyce and Claire DiMarco all sank eight apiece.

Bridget Angus scored seven and Georgia Burked scored four.

Trinity Bravo led Kolbe with 17 points.

Related posts:

  1. Boys tennis: Weston 5, Newtown 2
  2. Volleyball: Weston 3, Brookfield 0
  3. Field hockey: Weston 6, Masuk 1
  4. Girls golf: Weston is fifth in conference

Tags: ,

Previous Post More snow coming: Wintry weather Sunday, strong winds Monday Next Post Fourth places
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress