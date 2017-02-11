State Rep. Dunsby to hold Town Hall Meeting

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) has invited his constituents to a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, in the Georgetown section of Wilton.

He will be joined by fellow Republican state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26).

Dunsby will provide an update on legislative activity in Hartford, answer questions on state issues, and listen to constituent concerns.

This will be his first town hall as a state representative.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event but would like to speak with Dunsby may reach him at Adam.Dunsby@cga.ct.gov.