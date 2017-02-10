Obituary: Marguerite Joyce Kramer Mortensen

Marguerite (Peggy) Mortensen passed away in her home at Rooster Ridge in Aromas, California on January 28, 2017. She was 85. Her tremendous strength of will and love of family portaged her forward through the challenges of cancer, while always remaining positive and kind. Throughout her life, Peggy’s calm, compassionate and generous demeanor provided comfort, stability and safe haven to all those she loved.

To her last days, Peggy thought of others before herself. With her welcoming spirit and bright sense of humor, Peggy made everyone feel instantly comfortable. Her presence will be dearly missed and her legacy of love will live on in all those whose lives she touched.

Peggy was born in Stamford, Connecticut, and raised in Weston, Connecticut, where she delighted in sledding and kite flying with her three sisters and family at their apple farm. After graduating from Staples High School in Westport, Connecticut, Peggy worked as a receptionist at Perkin-Elmer in Norwalk, where she met her sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Mortensen. Peggy and Bob married in 1958, at which time she became a homemaker and a devoted mother of three.

An avid gardener, Peggy was an active member of the Los Altos Garden Club for whom she served as president for three years. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she was known for her unique advent calendars and her spirited Christmas Eve tree trimming gatherings. She enjoyed traveling, reading, sailing, Stanford games, family skiing trips, and most especially her yearly reunion in Ocean City, Maryland, where she and Bob gathered with high school friends and their families for more than 50 years. Spending time at her hilltop farm, Rooster Ridge, was a great joy for Peggy as she tended to her beloved goats, donkeys, chickens, cats, and dogs, peacefully surrounded by all the wildlife and birds that she loved so much.

Peggy is survived by her husband Bob and her three children: Rob Mortensen and his wife Jennifer of Kent, Washington; Kurt Mortensen and his wife Mary of Boulder Creek, California; and Paige Heller and her husband Ken of Aromas, California; and her grandchildren Kate and Erik Mortensen of Kent, Washington. Peggy is also survived by her sister Joan Kramer DeLuca of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and her sister Carol M. Kramer of Mountain View, California. She was preceded in death by her mother Flora Belle Harrison Kramer, her father Gustave Kramer, her sister Miriam Kramer Johnson and her dear Marilyn (Mimi) Shepherd Aitken.

Peggy will be cremated as was her wish and a tribute to her memory will be engraved on a family bench at Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity Peggy supported, P.O. Box 1000, Tribute – Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148.