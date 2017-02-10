The Weston Forum

Weston historical society presents WWII lecture about the Eastern Front

By Weston Forum on February 10, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Weston Historical Society continues its lecture series as part of its current exhibit: Memories of World War II — Celebrating Weston’s Contributions to World War II.

Mark Albertson will present a program on “The War on the Eastern Front” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library at 56 Norfield Road.

On June 22, 1941, Hitler hurled 3.3 million German troops against the Soviet colossus in the east. The greatest land war in history had begun on the massive front that would decide the land campaign for the entire Second World War. The Soviets would eventually win the land war, but it would cost them one of every seven people in the Soviet Union.

Albertson has written several books on military and aviation history. He teaches courses on World War I and World War II as an adjunct instructor at Norwalk Community College.

The lecture series is free and open to the public. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Memories of World War II commemorates the 75th anniversary of the involvement of the United States in World War II with an emphasis on the stories of the 155 men and women of Weston who served in the Second World War. More than 70 individuals have contributed stories, memorabilia, photographs, armaments, and medals for the exhibit. The Weston Historical Society’s Memories of World War II exhibit is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through April 1 at the Coley Homestead at 104 Weston Road, or by appointment.

The Weston Forum

